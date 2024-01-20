Saturday, January 20, 2024
PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs

PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs
Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a raid against franchisees of a mobile phone company involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. Dur­ing the raid, two active SIMs and 151 suspected SIMs were discovered within the SIM stock. The FIA team confiscated these SIMs, alongwith four BVS devices, as evidence. Additionally, two individuals were appre­hended on the premises by the FIA team.

Our Staff Reporter

