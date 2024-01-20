Saturday, January 20, 2024
Shaista highlights changing lifestyle of women

Agencies
January 20, 2024
SUKKUR  -  Prominent social activist Shaista Kho­so Friday emphasized the significance of physical exercise for women, un­derscoring its heightened importance in the present era. Speaking at an event here, she highlighted the crucial role fitness centers play in promot­ing women’s health. She stressed the link between the economic and social empowerment of women and overall societal development. Advocating for a change in attitudes towards gender discrimination, she urged women to allocate time for regular exercise in parks and fitness centers, emphasizing the positive impact on both physical and mental health. Shaista highlighted the changing lifestyle dynamics, em­phasizing that, unlike previous de­cades, contemporary women engage less in physical work.

