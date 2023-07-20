Govt decides to deploy army for Muharram security

Federal Ministry of Interior has decided countrywide deployment of the Pakistan Army troops during Muharram.

“Army troops being deployed countrywide under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provinces read.

The interior ministry has sent the circular to four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and the Azad Kashmir government.

“The military troops being deployed on the request of the provinces for maintenance of law and order,” the ministry stated.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab government on Wednesday asked deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in the province to maintain law and order during Muharram.

On the request of the district administration, the Rangers and the army have been called in sensitive areas of the province.

Sindh Home Department has also imposed ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province.

Islamabad police have banned the entry of motorcycles in the Red Zone amid security concerns in Muharram ul Haram.

According to a police spokesperson the ban will remain enforced until Muharram 12 and in order to facilitate masses, a shuttle service has been launched for entry in the Red Zone from Sarina Chowk, Parade Avenue and Marriot Chowk, the Islamabad police said in a Twitter post.