Parvez Elahi shifted to Rawalpindi jail from Lahore prison

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pres­ident Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was shifted to the Adiala Jail as his wife challenged his detention under the Section 3 of the Maintenance of Pub­lic Order (3 MPO) act in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

According to jail officials, Elahi was moved from Camp Jail at 5am on Wednesday and shifted to Adiala via motorway. The former Punjab chief minister was arrested under 3 MPO on the orders of deputy commissioner Lahore.

According to sources within the jail, due to the high-profile nature of the case, Elahi was trans­ferred with the government’s approval.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s wife Qaisara has approached the LHC over the detention and named the addi­tional chief secretary and inspector general jails as the respondent. In the petition it has been urged Elahi be summoned to the court and re­leased and that he should not be arrested in any other case till the final decision on the petition.

The Punjab government issued orders on Sun­day to detain the former chief minister under 3 MPO for 30 days. The Lahore deputy commis­sioner’s order said that Elahi would be kept in La­hore Camp Jail, where he had already been con­fined.

This decision was taken after the recommen­dation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee, the notification mentioned.