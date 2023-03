Share:

CALIFORNIA-Prince Harry has reportedly expressed his disappointment as he had to give a month’s notice before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons. The Duke of Sussex was informed that the Home Office would take the call whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020. Meghan Markle’s hubby was not happy over the decision and asked for an example of someone with the same threat assessment as him who were denied security after leaving public duty, according to The Telegraph. Archie and Lilibet’s father said that whenever he intended to return to the UK, which he has done on a number of occasions, he was told to give a 28-day notice. Even after the request was made, it was up to the Home Office to decide what security was and wasn’t necessary. The Duke shared that he was extremely furious “with the department and allegedly demanded to know of anyone else with the same threat assessment that he had, who had received no security after leaving public duty,” as per the media reports. Further, he criticised the arrangements made by the Home Office for his family in June 2021 visit to the memorial events for his mum, Diana, as “patchy, disjointed and inadequate”. Notably, the statement by Prince Harry comes amid the ongoing dispute with the Duke and Duchess and other royals over the role they would play in the upcoming King’s coronation. The judicial review was won by the Duke against the Home Office’s decision to deny his family automatic security in September 2021, however, the hearing has not been scheduled yet. King Charles III’s younger son Harry, according to the Duke’s lawyer, has been very concerned about his “safety and security during future trips to the UK” and he felt that there was no other way out but to take legal “given the gravity of what is at stake for him and his family”. In the meanwhile, experts warn King Charles is in ‘no mood to play’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s game because of his “vow of silence.” Presenter and host Mark Dolan issued these claims in his most recent chat. His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News. There, Dolan claimed, “Charles’ vow of silence and his extraordinarily generous decision to invite the couple to the coronation secures for him, the moral high ground. He’s not picking a fight with this couple, because he’s not playing their game.” “He will give them no ammunition, with which to further cast themselves as the victims. Millionaire “victims”, with ancient Royal titles, rattling around a Californian mansion – you couldn’t make it up.”