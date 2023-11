THESSALONIKI - Greek veterans who opposed the country’s former military leaders on Sunday demanded that the defence ministry relocate a historic warship after gale-force winds damaged the vessel that took part in the resistance to the 1967-74 dictatorship. The Association of Resistance Members Jailed and Exiled by the Dictatorship (SFEA) said the destroyer Velos (meaning “arrow” in Greek) had sustained “serious” hull damage after repeatedly striking the dock in Thessaloniki on Saturday.