Tourists urged to use precautions due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD - Tourists thronging from various parts of the country to Punjab’s historical and religious sites should use safety and precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents due to dense fog.

Speaking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) official said that an advisory had been issued by the National Highways and Motorways Police as dense fog had gripped all parts of the province.

He said the provincial government had launched an emergency to save the lives of the people and announced a holiday in educational institutions while markets remained closed in Punjab on Saturday.

He further said the government advised the tourists to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary travel from one place to another, adding that tourists might face various diseases due to smog waves.

Officials said that the purpose of closing the motorways in foggy hours during the night is to prevent mishaps and protect the lives of tourists.

He said the tourists were requested to complete their journey and reach their destinations before the onset of fog, adding that they should use fog lights in vehicles to avoid untoward incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, a land of unparalleled beauty and diverse landscapes, has long been a hidden treasure in the world of tourism. Its majestic mountains, serene valleys, arid deserts, and lush green plains offer a wealth of experiences for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts.

PTDC’s remar kable achievements highlighted in promoting countr y’s tourism

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has made remarkable achievements in the tourism industry and its promotion by marketing country’s natural landscape, history, culture and archaeological sites being providing facilities to tourists.

Taking to APP, the PTDC official said that the corporation was working effectively according the vision to develop the tourism sector as a national priority in a sustainable and acceptable manner, taking full advantage of regional and international trends and developments.

He said, “PTDC is projecting the country as a tourist friendly destination in bringing Pakistan amongst top five tourist destinations of Asia and marketing of tourist places at home and abroad through tourism show and exhibitions to generate revenue.”

“Tourism sector is contributing a lot to national exchequer as well,” he added.

The official said, “The tourism organization is to act as a catalyst in encouraging the private sector to play active role in tourism promotion and development.”

It was developing infrastructure and services within the country to facilitate the tourists.

He said, “It has already established Tourist Information Centers (TIC) at various airports to provide accurate information to foreign and local tourists.”

He said that Minister of State for Tourism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah had unveiled that TIC would set up at Gawdar International Airport to facilitate the tourists about their destination.

He said, “PTDC with collaboration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has kicked off an effective cleanliness campaign at various parks of the federal capital to ensure neat and clean environment to attract large number of tourists in a healthy ambiance.”

Official said the campaign launched aimed at ensuring clean environment to urge the tourists to maintain cleanliness at tourist spots of the capital city as a number people from various parts of the country throng to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for recreation and tourism purposes.