Now international lenders, who in the past avoided airing their views on the Pakistani economy, are openly calling a spade a spade. The IMF representatives continue to repeat their resolve in public that the Pakistani government(s) should tax untaxed sectors. The World Bank country director was more candid while passing scathing comments about powerful vested interests, including the military and political elite, not allowing reforms.
One reason that lenders and donors are openly making their reservations public is that they have been highly criticized by the media, and a public perception has been developed that the present pathetic plight of common Pakistanis is due to the policies of the IMF and World Bank. Thus, these institutions are fed up with the non-compliance of the agreements by various governments.
The legislative and executive branches are dominated by big landholders, owners of sugar mills, and big businesses. Then how would these vested interests take action to tax themselves? These elites have always received largesse; they are not made to give. They have no stake or interest in the Pakistani economy; the ruling elites have very assiduously moved money and built assets abroad that neither they nor their coming generations need to worry about.
The elite capture is pushing the economy and the common people to the precipice.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.