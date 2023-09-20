Man allegedly drowns wife in water drum

HYDERABAD-A mother of seven children was allegedly killed by her husband over a domestic issue at their residence here on Tuesday in the limits of Rahuki police station.

The police informed that the incident occurred in Rukhsana City housing scheme in Tando Haider. According to the police, the arrested suspect Wakeel Kazi drowned his wife Ruskhsana in a water drum. The police arrested the suspect and shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

TWO YOUTH SHOT DEAD IN NORTH NAZIMABAD

Unidentified armed men gunned down two youth in North Nazimabad Karachi on Tuesday and fled the scene.

According to details, the incident took place near Shipowner College where unknown culprits sprayed bullets at two youth. Both youngsters aged between 20 to 25 years, whose identity was not ascertained till filing of report, were killed on the spot while attackers fled the scene. Police reached the scene of crime, collected the evidences and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for postmortem. A case into the incident was registered at Shahrah e Noor Jehan police station and investigations were kicked off.

ROBBER KILLED, PASSERBY INJURED IN ENCOUNTER IN KARACHI

A robber was killed while a passerby injured in exchange of fire with police in Site Area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to details, the police approached a two-member gang of robbers looting citizens near Habib Bank Chowrangi.