Trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship commences tomorrow

The trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship will get underway on Tuesday, August 22 and will be lasted till 24 August.

As many as 60 players were selected earlier while the final list will be compiled from the three-day trials starting tomorrow under the supervision of Assistant Coach Mohsin ul Hassnain here at a local school in Lahore. During the selection process, the fitness of the players will be tested along with their skills.

The event is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from September 21 to 30, 2023. Pakistan has been drawn into Group "A" along with Maldives and Nepal, while India, Bhutan and Bangladesh have been placed in Group "B".