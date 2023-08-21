Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship commences tomorrow

Trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship commences tomorrow
Web Sports Desk
10:59 PM | August 21, 2023
Sports

The trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship will get underway on Tuesday, August 22 and will be lasted till 24 August.

As many as 60 players were selected earlier while the final list will be compiled from the three-day trials starting tomorrow under the supervision of Assistant Coach Mohsin ul Hassnain here at a local school in Lahore. During the selection process, the fitness of the players will be tested along with their skills. 

The event is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from September 21 to 30, 2023. Pakistan has been drawn into Group "A" along with Maldives and Nepal, while India, Bhutan and Bangladesh have been placed in Group "B".

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023