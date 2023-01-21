Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars will have an opportunity make history when they will take on Multan Sultans in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL) at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13. Lahore Qalandars had defeated defending champions Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium by 42 runs in 2022, and will now have an additional incentive going into the eighth edition of the tournament, with the chance of becoming the first franchise to win back-toback titles. Prior to Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmiwere in thesimilar situation when they reached the 2018 final as defending champions but faltered at the last hurdle and lost to Islamabad United, who clinched their second title in three years.

Except for Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, no other side as defending champions have reached the final in the biggest, highly competitive and most grueling league in the cricket-playing world. Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will share between them the 34-match tournament, and the event schedule has been designed in such a way that the four home sides will each play five matches in front of their fans and supporters – one against each side. The HBL PSL 8 will be held in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena splitting matches from February 13-26 before the action shifts to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium where the matches will be played from February 26 to March 19. This includes the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final at the home of Pakistan cricket from March 15-19.

The soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the HBL PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11. The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players, details of which will be announced in due course.

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, said: “I am delighted to formally confirm the schedule of the HBL PSL 8, which will allow the PCB and the six franchises to start firming up and finalising their respective event plans and objectives. We aim to make the HBL PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to HBL, who have supported this tournament since its inception in 2016 by retaining the title sponsorship rights. I would also like to thank all our other valued commercial partners, broadcasters and franchise owners for their patronage,” he added.

“Finally, I would request the passionate Pakistan cricket fans to back the HBL PSL 8 by turning up in big numbers and showing their appreciation and support for not only their favourite teams and players, but towards all other participants. May the best side lift the most prestigious Trophy of the Pakistan cricket calendar at the home of Pakistan cricket on March 19,” he concluded.