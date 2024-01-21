7,832 polling stations in Punjab declared highly sensitive

The Election Commission on Sunday declared 7,832 polling stations in Punjab as highly sensitive while 15,155 as sensitive and 27,475 as normal.

The Election Commission officials say that at least six police officers will be posted outside each highly sensitive polling station, 46, 992 for sensitive polling stations and 75, 775 for sensitive polling stations.

Sources said that a total of 232,667 personnel will be deployed for election duty, 200 personnel of the Quick Response Force in one constituency, and more than 28,000 personnel will be needed for the Quick Response Force.

Sources further say that in case of deployment of Army or Rangers, 31,328 personnel will be required for highly sensitive polling stations, 45,465 for sensitive polling stations.