Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passes away

ISLAMABAD - Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passed away in Karachi on Thursday, confirmed his spokesperson. Khanji was admitted to a private hospital after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last. The funeral prayer of the Nawab will be offered on Friday (tomorrow) at Junagadh House Karachi after Namaz e Juma. The deceased has left his mother, widow, and two children to mourn his death. Political and social figures have expressed deep grief over the sad departure of Nawab of Junagadh. The Nawab dedicated his entire life to the independence of the Junagadh state and continued his struggle till the last breath of his life. The death of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir is a great loss to the country and his family.