NTDC restores 132kV transmission line in record time

Lahore-In compliance to the directions of the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, NTDC has completed the rehabilitation works on eight collapsed towers of the 132kV double-circuit transmission line in record time in the Jhimpir wind corridor near Hyderabad. The transmission line, which evacuates power from the 50MW Indus, 50 MW Liberty-1 and 50MW Liberty-2 wind power plants has been successfully energised, previous night.

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, heavy rains and strong winds, 8 towers of the 132kV transmission line suffered damage, resulting in the disruption of power supply. This transmission line plays a critical role in delivering power from the wind power plants to the 220/132kV Jhimpir-II grid station. NTDC promptly mobilised its teams to rehabilitate the collapsed towers and restore the transmission line.

Despite harsh weather conditions, the dedicated teams of NTDC worked tirelessly day and night to expedite the restoration process. The transmission line has now been fully restored, enabling the supply from the associated wind power cluster. Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, accompanied by Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, personally visited the site on Thursday, 15th June 2023, to oversee the restoration efforts. The federal minister commended the NTDC teams for their exceptional performance and efficiency in restoring the transmission line within a significantly short period of time. MD NTDC expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Project Delivery (South) teams, acknowledging their outstanding contribution to the successful completion of the restoration work.