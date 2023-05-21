AI and the future

Artificial Intelligence (AI), a machine’s ability to demonstrate intelligence comparable to that of humans, is easier said than done!? But the point that comes to one’s mind is whether it is going to be “a nine days wonder or a dead loss”.

It is said that the path to the future is AI. Globally, it has made a significant contribution to socioeconomic growth. Pakistan has a lot of potential for AI, which can be used to solve local issues with industry, agriculture, governance, and climate change. In this regard, the Government of Pakistan established the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in 2018 as a technological endeavour. In Pakistan, there is a need to further develop the AI sector. Like any technology, AI has both a positive and negative side that can be exploited.

The practical use of artificial intelligence indicates both; benefits in a variety of human endeavours, such as manufacturing or medicine, and risks associated with job loss and unknowable consequences of AI’s development. Introduced in 1956, this technology has overcome several transformations over the years, including skepticism towards its capabilities and lack of appropriate hardware to support AI’s work

The current stage of AI’s development is innovation, meaning that different AI algorithms are being introduced now. While it is true that AI has the ability to automate some functions currently carried out by humans, it is doubtful that humans will eventually be totally replaced by AI. AI is designed to perform specific tasks, often with a high level of efficiency and accuracy but it lacks the creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence that humans possess.

Instead, AI is likely to complement human skills and abilities, enabling humans to focus on more complex and high-level tasks that require creativity, intuition, and emotional intelligence. For example, in manufacturing, AI can perform repetitive tasks such as assembly or quality control, while human workers can focus on tasks that require problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Furthermore, the development and deployment of AI are dependent on human decision-making and oversight. AI systems must be programmed and trained by humans, and their outcomes and impact must be monitored and evaluated by humans to ensure that they are ethical and aligned with societal values and priorities.

It’s important to note that the development and use of AI also pose challenges and potential risks. There are concerns about the impact of AI on employment, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing and transportation. There are also concerns about the potential for AI to exacerbate existing inequalities and biases, such as in hiring decisions or criminal justice systems.

Therefore, it is essential for policymakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders to address these challenges while maximizing the benefits of AI. This includes investing in research and development of AI, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the skills needed to work alongside AI, and creating a regulatory framework that promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical use of AI.

In conclusion, while AI has the potential to transform many aspects of human activity, it is unlikely to completely replace humans in the future. Instead, AI is likely to complement human skills and abilities, enabling us to focus on higher-level thinking and decision-making. However, it’s important to address the potential risks and challenges associated with AI to ensure that it is developed and used in a way that benefits all members of society. Overall, the impact of AI is beneficial for socio-economic growth, especially in Pakistan.