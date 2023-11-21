British actor and White Mischief star Joss Ackland dies aged 95

LONDON - British actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family said in a statement. The prolific stage and screen actor, who has been in more than 100 movies and TV series, died “peacefully” and was “surrounded by family”, they said. He was also described as a “beloved father” and had been married to his wife Rosemary for 51 years before she died in 2002. He appeared in films including White Mischief and 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2. The family statement said: “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role. “He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.” Born in 1928 in London’s Ladbroke Grove area, Ackland grew up in Kilburn, north London. He honed his skills by working for a variety of regional theatre troupes, eventually joining London’s Old Vic. Ackland also played writer CS Lewis in the 1985 television movie Shadowlands. He appeared in dozens of films throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including The Mighty Ducks and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey. In a 2001 interview with the BBC he said he appeared in some “awful films” because he was a workaholic. He was awarded a CBE in 2000 for his services to acting.