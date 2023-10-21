Mian Rizwan elected PDA president for next four years

LAHORE - Mian Rizwan Ali emerged as the newly-elected President of the Punjab Dodgeball Association, securing a four-year tenure fol­lowing the recently-conducted association elections held here on Friday.

In a notable lineup, Rana Muhammad Azar, Muhammad Shahid, Ch Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Qayyum, and Khalid Khan were chosen to serve as Vice Presidents, while Shahbaz Ahmed was appointed Vice Chair­man. The role of Secretary was entrusted to Tauqeer Akram, and Danish Raza assumed the position of Joint Secretary, with Ch Faqir Hussain taking on the responsibilities of Fi­nance Secretary for the association.

Pakistan Baseball Federation (PFB) President, Syed Fakhar Shah, presided over the election proceedings as the Elec­tion Commissioner for the Punjab Dodgeball Association. Additionally, Jamaluddin, the Assistant Director of Administration, participated as an observer on behalf of the Sports Board Punjab, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. The event further received esteemed guests, including the President of the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL), Aqeel Ahmad, and Secretary Ashraf Chaudhary.

President Mian Rizwan Ali also seized the opportunity to announce plans for the up­coming Inter-Division Dodgeball Champion­ship, scheduled to take place in Lahore this December. In a move to enhance the sport, a coaching course is also on the horizon, with instructors from Malaysia set to lead the ini­tiative. Furthermore, the association’s consti­tution received approval during the meeting, reinforcing the foundation of its operations.

Mian Rizwan, in a statement, expressed his strong commitment to promoting the sport of dodgeball throughout the entire province. He outlined his vision, which includes not only organizing talent scouting programs but also hosting a series of events that will provide talented players with a platform to showcase their skills and secure their posi­tions in the national squad.