Police claim killing notorious dacoit in encounter

SUKKUR-A most wanted and notorious Dacoit, Yasin Shar was killed during an exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, the deceased dacoit was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes, including killing of several police officials. The provincial government also announced a bounty of millions of rupees for e arrest of notorious outlaw.

SSP said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh directed for prompt recovery of remaining hostages and keeping in touch with families of the abductees. IG Sindh had also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area, the SSP added.

MAN ENDS LIFE BY JUMPING INTO CANAL IN HYDERABAD

A man committed suicide by jumping into the Pinyari Canal over a domestic issue on Wednesday.

According to details, 40-year-old Arshad alias Babu took his life by jumping into a canal near New Sabzi Mandi. Pinyari Police, after receiving information, rushed to the site and started a search operation to fish out the body of the victim.