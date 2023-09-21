Teenage girl strangled in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Some unidentified outlaws strangled a 13-year-old girl to death here at Kot Ameer area in Tarkhanwala police station lim­its on Wednesday.

The police said that the vic­tim Hina Fatima (13) resident of Kot Ameer was going to school, when some unidentified outlaws killed her.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained yet. Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

MURDERER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

A murderer was killed, while three others outlaws were ar­rested during police encounter here at Makarwal hilly area on Wednesday.

Police on a tip-off raided at the den where some armed outlaws opened fire at police party. Re­sultantly, accused Mohibullah killed in exchange of gunshots while other most wanted crimi­nals including Imtiaz, Abdul Razaaq and Zia Ullah were ar­rested. Police said that Mohibul­lah had killed Elite police head constable few days ago and was wanted by police. Further inves­tigation was underway.

TWO FERTILIZERS GODOWNS SEALED

The district administration sealed two godowns of fertilizer and fined to four diesel agencies here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against hoarders and profiteers, the Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Shahpur, Anum Babar checked various fertilizers shops in the city and sealed two godowns over hoarding and also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 to Sial Traders and Khurram Traders.

Meanwhile, she also fined amounting to Rs30,000 to four diesel agencies for faulty gauge.

POLICEMAN INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT

Three suspected motorcyclists injured a policeman during duty hours here at Jhal Chakiaan area, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokes­person, Head Constable Gulbaz was deployed at Jhal Chakiaan check post. During checking, he stopped a suspected motorcycle, but the motorcyclists opened fire at him. Police concerned reached the spot, shifted him to hospital.