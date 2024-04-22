Iranian president arrives today to boost ties, trade

During his three-day visit, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will meet president, PM, army chief, Senate chief n Both sides will hold talks to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance coop in trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture.

ISLAMABAD - President of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, arrives in Islamabad today on a three-day state visit to Pakistan.

This will be the first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024 in Pakistan and installation of the new government. The Iranian President will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation.

During the visit, President Raisi will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is also expected to call on Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would host lunch at PM House while President Asif Ali Zardari would host banquet at Aiwan-e-Sadr for the visiting Iranian president.

According to details, as many as seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements would be signed between the two countries. The MoUs and agreements signing would take place at the PM House and would be witnessed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi followed by statements from both the leaders. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will also visit Lahore tomorrow where he would be received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif and Governor Baligur Rehman.

The Chief Minister would host lunch in honour of Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation. The Iranian president would also pay homage to Allama Iqbal at Mazar-e-Iqbal.

During his stay in Lahore, the Iranian president would also address a gathering of scholars.

Later in the evening, the Iranian president would also travel to Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership. In Karachi the Iranian president would pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Mazar-e-Quaid.

He would also address Pakistan Iran Business Council in Karachi.

In Islamabad, during talks between the leaderships, the two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pak-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism.

Commenting on the visit of the Iranian president, Spokesperson Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and Iran enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and religion.

She said this visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen the Pakistan-Iran relations.