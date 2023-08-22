Three held for travelling on fake documents

KHYBER - Three persons including two Afghan nationals and a Pakistani were arrested for travelling on fake documents in Torkham.

Assistant Director (AD) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Torkham, Yasir Arafat said that on August 19, a Kabul bound citizen Naeem Khan, presented his fake Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital patient referral chat (slip) to the on-duty FIA officials at Integrated Visual Analysis System (IVAS) for his departure.

Being suspicious, he was briefly investigated by the shift Incharge Taufeeq Khan (SI) where the passenger disclosed that the fake document was provided by a local Safeerullah son of Bagugaa resident of Landi Kotal for Rs20000.

According to FIA Assistant Director Yasir Arafat, on the said information a raid was conducted by the FIA at the shop of alleged culprit, located at Taxi stand (Adda) at Torkham and detained two persons.

The detainees were identified as Hussainullah son of Rehmanullah of Bannu and Attaullah son of Mian Gul of Nangarhar, Afghanistan and were shifted for interrogation. Four stamps of different nature were also recovered on the occasion, the official added.

Keeping in view the international status of the border, the official vowed that efforts would be made to discourage illegitimate movement at the crossing.

It is to be mentioned here that FIA officials have started curbing human trafficking and unlawful penetration at Torkham Border and last month they apprehended a doctor in the Dosti Hospital and a Frontier Corps Nursing staff, who were allegedly involved in illegal crossing.