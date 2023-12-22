Former information minister Fawad Chaudhary's brother arrested in Jhelum

Former Federal Minister's brother Faraz Chaudhary was arrested in Jhelum.

The arrest unfolded as Faraz attempted to submit nomination papers on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary for NA-60.



The Jhelum police cited multiple pending cases against Faraz Chaudhary, the former general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the region.

It's noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhary, just two days ago, declared his intent to contest the election while detained. Seeking permission from a local court in Islamabad, he applied to manage nomination paper-related matters from within the jail.