Mayor calls for peaceful, prosperous city

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he would like to have a peaceful and prosperous city for him and everyone’s children. No one from London or Canada will come to fix Karachi, if we connect hearts and adopt each other, then the problems of this city and province will be solved. He said this while ad­dressing a seminar on Digital Sindh and oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) at Karachi Gym­khana on Wednesday. Caretaker Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture Dr Junaid Ali Shah, central office bearers of SJAS, representatives of sports associa­tions and a large number of sports journalists were also present on the occasion. The Mayor Karachi ex­pressed hope that the newly elected governing body of SJAS would take sports journalism to a higher standard and the interests of journalists associated with sports journalism would be protected. It is ex­pected that sports activities will be promoted at the Sindh level and new talent will emerge, he said.