Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five killed in Musakhail traffic accident

Agencies
October 22, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

MUSAKHAIL  -   At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred in the Musakhail area of Balochistan province, Police and a TV Channel reported on Saturday. According to details, a rashly driven wagon was passing through the Musakhail area when suddenly, it collided with a coach coming from the opposite direction. As a result, five persons died on the spot while several other persons were also injured. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1697862133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023