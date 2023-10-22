Five killed in Musakhail traffic accident

MUSAKHAIL - At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred in the Musakhail area of Balochistan province, Police and a TV Channel reported on Saturday. According to details, a rashly driven wagon was passing through the Musakhail area when suddenly, it collided with a coach coming from the opposite direction. As a result, five persons died on the spot while several other persons were also injured. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.