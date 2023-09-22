ANF arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 56 kilogram drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four operations across the country and recovered 56 kilogram of drugs.

The ANF spokesperson said that seven drug peddlers were also arrested in the operations on Friday. He said that the ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid through a luxury vehicle and recovered 30 kilogram heroin.

A Toyota Land Cruiser was intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad. During the operation, five 30-bore pistols with magazines were also recovered. Two accused residents of Khyber and Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, 14.4 kilogram hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Qamar Deen Park in Lahore while two accused were arrested.

In the third operation, 9.6 kilogram of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bike rider.

An Afghan resident was arrested during a raid on a house near Yaro Railway Track in Quetta. Two kilogram of Ice drug and 190 litres of hydrochloric acid and different types of prohibited powder were recovered from the house which was being used to store drugs.

The cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested suspects while further investigation is underway.