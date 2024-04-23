Govt, Opp at loggerheads in NA over Imran release order issue

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Monday’s sitting witnessed an altercation between the members of treasury and opposition benches that mainly triggered when PTI-backed MNA linked smooth proceedings of the house with the release order of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The house, with the onset of the proceedings, saw PPP MNAs and PTI-backed lawmakers at loggerheads over the matter of rumpus in the house during the joint session and other related matters.

The Chair, noticing the emotions of both sides, preferred to give the floor to leader of opposition Omar Ayub to speak on a point of order. The opposition leader expressed his strong reservations over the conduct of bye-elections in the country. He said that there was a need to conduct an inquiry over the incident of alleged manhandling with media workers and the supporters of their candidate. He also asked the chair to allow the opposition to move a privilege motion in the house.

On it, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] is an appropriate forum to raise the objections over the conduct of bye-elections.

Another independent MNA backed by PTI Amir Dogar, expressing his concerns over the conduct of treasury benches, claimed that the opposition members would be there on government benches after not more than five months.

Shahid Ahmed Khattak, Independent MNA backed by PTI, went on to say that the smooth proceedings in the house could be possible after the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that there was an exchange of heated remarks from both sides of the aisle during the joint sitting.

PPP MNA Abdul Qadeer Patel, during the speeches of opposition lawmakers, kept interrupting the opposition MPs but the chair preferred to give floor to the PPP’s senior MNA Naveed Qamar to share his remarks.

Qamar said that all the members should not violate the sanctity of the parliament. “Parliament is not representing the government but both the government and the opposition,” said PPP’s MNA, adding that there was a need to form a business advisory committee to discuss these matters before the proceedings.

The House adopted a motion moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, terminating the suspension of Members National Assembly Jamshaid Khan Dasti and Iqbal Khan.

The house also unanimously passed a unanimous resolution calling for coordinated efforts from citizens, organizations and government entities to address the menace of plastic pollution. The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, said plastic pollution poses a significant threat to Pakistan’s environment, wildlife and public health.

It said the government of Pakistan recognizes the critical importance of protecting our planet, environment and echo systems whereas the damaging impact of plastic pollution on Pakistan’s environment.

Recognizing the paramount importance of preserving the planet’s environment and echo systems, the House emphasized the urgent need to combat plastic pollution and safeguard planet earth’s health.