Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded

JERUSALEM - Israel’s military intelligence chief has resigned af­ter taking responsibility for failures leading to the Palestinian group attack on October 7, the military said on Monday, as Israel carried out more shelling in war-battered Gaza overnight.

General Aharon Haliva is the first top Israeli of­ficial to step down for failing to prevent the at­tack, which triggered the war in Gaza and brought the government and military under intense scru­tiny in Israel. “The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were en­trusted with,” Haliva said in his resignation letter. “I carry that black day with me ever since.”