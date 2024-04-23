Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded
April 23, 2024
JERUSALEM  -  Israel’s military intelligence chief has resigned af­ter taking responsibility for failures leading to the Palestinian group attack on October 7, the military said on Monday, as Israel carried out more shelling in war-battered Gaza overnight.

General Aharon Haliva is the first top Israeli of­ficial to step down for failing to prevent the at­tack, which triggered the war in Gaza and brought the government and military under intense scru­tiny in Israel. “The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were en­trusted with,” Haliva said in his resignation letter. “I carry that black day with me ever since.”

