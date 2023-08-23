Bureaucrat refuses to take charge as secy to president

ISLAMABAD - The crisis at the President House after the removal of Waqar Ahmed, secretary to president, over the controversy of president’s signing of two important bills has further deepened as the female senior officer, Humaira Ahmed, required by the presidency to replace the outgoing secretary has refused to take her charge.
These important bills included the Pakistan Army Act Amendment and Official Secret Act Amendment Bills.
The controversy over these important bills emerged the other day when President Alvi on his personal social media on X (formerly known as Twitter) account had claimed that he didn’t sign these legislations. Later, the President House on the directives of President Arif Alvi had removed Secretary to the President Waqar Ahmed and asked the government for the appointment of another senior officer for this post. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer, however, communicated to both the Presidency and the Establishment Division about her inability to serve as secretary to the President. The President House on the directives of President Alvi the other day had returned the services of his Principal Secretary Waqar Ahmed and desired that Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer, be appointed as principal secretary, however, she refused to serve at this position for unknown reasons. The incumbent secretary to the President Waqar Ahmed has yet to relinquish his charge at the presidency, after he wrote a letter to the President on Monday last in which he requested the President to review his decision. The President said that he no longer needed the services of Waqar Ahmed and these services were immediately handed over to the Establishment Division. Humaira Ahmed is currently working as secretary of the Narcotics Division.