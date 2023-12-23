Saturday, December 23, 2023
Hawkins sees women as agents of change through sports

Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said women become a source of positive change in societies through the life transforming skills and confidence gained from sports. Speaking at a four-day US funded sports workshop for women at University of Education (UoE) Township here on Friday, she said sports contribute to character-building and help women become positive agents of change and reminded the workshop participants of their unique role as educators, coaches, and mentors in helping young women develop their leadership skills. With the sole purpose of empowering young women, the workshop was conducted by coaches, trainers, and educators from Baylor University and University of North Carolina, Wilmington, in partnership with the UoE, Township. Female sports educators, trainers, and coaches from 10 schools and four universities across Punjab attended the workshop.

