If the US stops supplying weapons to Kyiv, the war in Ukraine will end, said the deputy head of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday.

Commenting on speeches given by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram that Putin announced a long-overdue decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), while Biden "addressed the Russian people in front of a crowd of Poles."

Medvedev, also a former president and prime minister, said Russia walking away from the New START treaty will have a huge resonance all over the world in general and in the US in particular.

According to the official, so far the US has been supplying "gigantic volumes of arms" to Ukraine, working "to defeat, contain and destroy Russia" and at the same time was leaving strategic security as a separate topic "not concerning" relations between the two countries.

"This conclusion (security stability is separate from the conflict in Ukraine) is worse than a crime – it is a gross mistake of the Americans. A mistake born of their 'mania grandiosa.' Their sense of superiority and impunity.

"After all, it is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the US wants to defeat Russia, then we are on the verge of a global conflict. If the US wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear weapons," Medvedev stressed.

He added that Russia suspended its participation with the treaty so that the West could not defeat it on the battlefield and urged US elites "to think what they've done."

"We will also monitor the reaction of other nuclear powers participating in NATO: France and Britain. Their strategic nuclear forces were usually not included in the balance of nuclear warheads and carriers in the preparation of agreements between the US and the USSR (which signed the START treaty in 1991, and it is high time to do this," he noted.

Medvedev called Biden's speech in Warsaw "a sermon in the traditional for America Messianic way, adjusted for senile senility.”

"It looked unfair and ridiculous. Who is this strange old man, speaking with a confused look from Poland? Why does he appeal to the people of another country at a time when he has a lot of domestic problems?

"What is our reason to listen to a politician from a hostile state that exudes hatred for our homeland? Why should Russian citizens believe the leader of the US, which unleashed the biggest number of wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but reproaches us with aggressiveness?" Medvedev asked.

Medvedev said the US is heading the international efforts united by a goal of "inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia" and called Biden's remarks about the end of war in case if Russian troops withdraw "refined lies."

"If Russia stops its special operation, without achieving victory, there will be no Russia, it will be torn apart. If the US stops supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime, the war will end," Medvedev wrote.