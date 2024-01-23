Flexible Chinese export conditions to help promote Pakistan’s honey industry

Constructive diplomatic negotiations with China are crucial for Pakistan to export quality honey to the Chinese market. The establishment of a proper honey export framework will not only increase the chances of mutual honey trade but also help businesspeople grow the honey farming business together, Fahim Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Lahore-based Himalayan Wellness Company Pvt Ltd, told WealthPK.

“Globally, China is one of the largest producers and exporters of honey, but it can be a good market for quality Pakistani honey and its value-added products. For a foreign product, the Chinese market has its parameters, along with phytosanitary protocols, laws, or regulations. It is a fact that quality and hygiene must not be compromised at any cost.

“However, lengthy documentation makes the situation worse. Our businesspeople and traders need flexibility and ease in tariffs. Governments from both sides should be involved to facilitate the export processes, minimise customs charges and simplify the complicated documentation. This will help encourage our quality honey producers to tie the trade and business knots with China,” he said.

Besides the trade conditions, knowledge sharing and technology transfer should also be made a part of the said agenda. The Pakistani honey farmers are direly in need of technology and cures to avoid diseases and honey bee colony collapse. Modern research, bee-keeping techniques, and the latest equipment are also important to be introduced to the Pakistani experts. China excels in honey bee farming and its coordination with the Pakistani experts will prove beneficial, added Fahim Ahmed.

Talking to WealthPK, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Moazzam Ghurki said they were keen to promote the trade and business of a variety of farming products, including honey. Undoubtedly, Pakistani honey is good in both quality and taste. It is being exported to the Middle Eastern and European markets, but the Chinese market is also one of the highly considered trade destinations.

He said access to the Chinese market was indeed becoming a problem for the Pakistani honey business community and suggested quick action to reconsider the trade policies between the two countries.

He said the PCJCCI had already suggested the Pakistani authorities get more international quality certifications and hold discussions with the governments of its targeted markets, including China. Already, the Chinese and Pakistani investors and people related to honey farming are interested in working together, he added.

Ghurki said it was also a fact that every product needed a good-sized profit-oriented market, and China was one of the world’s largest and potential markets for Pakistan to sell its honey. “The PCJCCI is putting its best foot forward to ensure proper negotiations between the two countries to promote the honey business. Positive results are expected shortly. It will not only strengthen the agricultural sector of Pakistan but also make it more sustainable,” he added.