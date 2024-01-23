Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham reopened

Web Desk
4:54 PM | January 23, 2024
Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham was reopened for commercial consignments after ten days today.

The decision was made in a meeting between Afghan Consul General and Pakistani authorities in Peshawar.

According to Customs authorities, the first cargo vehicle has entered Pakistan through Torkham border crossing.

Afghan drivers of commercial vehicles have been given visa and passport relaxation till 31st March.

No cargo vehicle will be allowed entry into Pakistan without travelling documents from 1st of April.

The border was closed on 13th January after the federal government decided that no commercial vehicle will be allowed entry into Pakistan without valid travelling documents.

