Saturday, March 23, 2024
Shahera Shahid highlights govt’s commitment to strengthen Radio Pakistan

APP
March 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  Federal Secretary for Informa­tion and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid on Friday, underscored the crucial role played by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corpora­tion (Radio Pakistan), empha­sizing its extensive reach across the nation with news delivery in multiple languages.

During her visit to the PBC office, she addressed various issues including Radio Paki­stan’s financial matters such as liabilities, salaries, and pen­sions, which are currently being discussed at higher levels for prompt resolution.

Furthermore, she mentioned the government’s deliberation on enhancing financial self-sustainability for institutions with high expenses. The burden of power utility bills on Radio Pakistan is also being addressed through collaboration with the Power Division. Notably, ef­forts have been made to ensure timely pension payments, which were previously delayed, ben­efiting pensioners.

