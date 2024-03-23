Shahera Shahid highlights govt’s commitment to strengthen Radio Pakistan

KARACHI - Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid on Friday, underscored the crucial role played by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Pakistan), emphasizing its extensive reach across the nation with news delivery in multiple languages.
During her visit to the PBC office, she addressed various issues including Radio Pakistan’s financial matters such as liabilities, salaries, and pensions, which are currently being discussed at higher levels for prompt resolution.
Furthermore, she mentioned the government’s deliberation on enhancing financial self-sustainability for institutions with high expenses. The burden of power utility bills on Radio Pakistan is also being addressed through collaboration with the Power Division. Notably, efforts have been made to ensure timely pension payments, which were previously delayed, benefiting pensioners.