Mian Channu shooting leaves three dead, one injured

KHANEWAL - A shooting incident on Friday afternoon near Pul Gharat in Mian Channu re­sulted in the tragic loss of three lives and severe injuries to one individual. Unidenti­fied assailants opened fire on a car, leaving a community in mourning and a family shat­tered. According to available details, the incident occurred when the attackers targeted a car, unleashing a hail of bullets upon its occupants near the Pul Gharat area. The injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, as reported by the police. Two of the people traveling in the car succumbed to their injuries on the spot, and an­other lost his life while being shifted to the hospital. The injured individual, Mazhar, is currently receiving medical care in a critical condition. The victims have been identi­fied as Haq Nawaz, Zafar, and Arif, while the injured man is Mazhar. The initial investiga­tion suggests that an ongo­ing feud may have triggered this violent act, according to Khanewal police. Reportedly, four months ago, Haq Nawaz, Ashraf, and Zafar were alleg­edly involved in the killing of Zahoor Ahmed. An FIR (First Information Report) for this incident was registered un­der case number 290/23 at the Talumba police station. While one of the accused, Ashraf, was arrested, Haq Nawaz and Zafar were re­leased on bail. The fatal in­cident unfolded as the four individuals were return­ing from a court hearing related to the same case. Unidentified assailants am­bushed their vehicle, open­ing fire and causing the immediate deaths of Haq Nawaz and Zafar.