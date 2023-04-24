Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that countdown for the government will begin on April 27.

Rashid wrote on the social media website Twitter that the nation is being befooled in the name of negotiations. He called the negotiations a ‘sham’.

Judiciary will open all roads. The government refuses to accept the decision of the judiciary, which tantamount to revolt against the constitution and the law, he added.

The former minister said the government has resorted to flouting the decisions of courts. Judiciary has to protect and implement its decisions, he continued.