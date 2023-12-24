Sunday, December 24, 2023
105 PTI workers granted bail before arrest

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
MARDAN  -   On Sat­urday, Additional Ses­sion Judge (ASJ) Asim Riaz confirmed Bail Be­fore Arrest (BBA) for 105 workers of Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf. The workers had organized a conven­tion at the residence of former MNA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani. Presiding over the court, Judge Asim Riaz finalized the decision.

Representatives for the PTI workers in court in­cluded lawyers Azhar Rahim, Saeed Usman, and Jawad Khan. Follow­ing arguments from both sides, ASJ Asim Riaz ap­proved the BBA for the 105 PTI workers. Note­worthy among those granted bail were former lawmakers Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdus Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Fa­rooq Khan, Haris Khan Toru, Riaz Paindakhel Ad­vocate, Amir Ejaz Khan advocate, Faisal Anwar Advocate, and others.

