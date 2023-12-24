105 PTI workers granted bail before arrest

MARDAN - On Saturday, Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Asim Riaz confirmed Bail Before Arrest (BBA) for 105 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. The workers had organized a convention at the residence of former MNA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani. Presiding over the court, Judge Asim Riaz finalized the decision.
Representatives for the PTI workers in court included lawyers Azhar Rahim, Saeed Usman, and Jawad Khan. Following arguments from both sides, ASJ Asim Riaz approved the BBA for the 105 PTI workers. Noteworthy among those granted bail were former lawmakers Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdus Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Farooq Khan, Haris Khan Toru, Riaz Paindakhel Advocate, Amir Ejaz Khan advocate, Faisal Anwar Advocate, and others.