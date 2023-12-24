Sparx Smartphones, Deploy Group unleash tech revolution with the Edge Series

LAHORE - In a groundbreaking event at HUM Bridal Couture Week, Sparx Smartphones and Deploy Group unveiled their latest technological marvel, the Sparx Edge series. This dazzling pre-launch ceremony, blending high fashion and cutting-edge technology, was held at the prestigious PC Hotel. Over three days, culminating in a spectacular fashion show choreographed by the renowned designer Munib Nawaz, the Edge series was seamlessly integrated into the world of haute couture. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, flagship models of the series, were showcased with latest features including 108 MP main camera & 50 MP selfie camera, 6.78-inch super amoled display, 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charge, elegant, slim, and 3D curved design, and Mediatek G99 super fast 4G chipset etc. Adhering to the theme “Change the Game,” the Sparx Edge series represents the joint mission of Sparx and Deploy Group to democratize high-tech technology. With its advanced capabilities and competitive pricing, the Edge series is poised to redefine the flagship phone sector. Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group, remarked, “The launch of the Sparx Edge series at HUM Bridal Couture Week is a landmark moment. It’s a perfect synergy of technology and fashion, reflecting our commitment to innovation and accessibility.” Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Deploy Group, highlighted, “Integrating the Edge series into this high-profile fashion event exemplifies our vision of merging elegance with technological excellence. This series is a game-changer for tech-savvy, style-conscious consumers.” Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director of Deploy Group, added, “The response to the Edge series during the HUM BCW has been phenomenal. It’s a clear indication of the series’ potential to transform the smartphone industry.” The Sparx Edge series will hit the markets in January 2024. As a leading entity in the tech world, Deploy Group is renowned for its pioneering spirit in creating products that combine sophisticated technology with user-centric design.