Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to approach the Lahore Hugh Court (LHC) on Friday requesting the formation of a judicial commission to probe the audio leaks, while also calling the action of releasing the private conversations “unconstitutional”.

Yasmin Rashid, PTI’s Central Punjab President, filed a petition in which the Ministry of Interior, Defence Ministry and Punjab chief secretary were made respondents.

Days before, the phone call between Yasmin Rashid and former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released a few days ago and the filed petition would be held on Monday.