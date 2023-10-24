Saturday, October 28, 2023
Nawaz Sharif's bail in two cases extended till Oct 26

Web Desk
8:38 PM | October 24, 2023
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references until Oct 26. 

Sharif appeared before the IIHC to surrender in the case. 

Despite the fact that special passes were issued to the relevant people to enter court, the PML-N lawyers forcibly entered the courtroom. 

On the arrival of the former prime minister at the IHC, flowers were showered on the PML-N leader and the party members and the lawyers raised slogans in support of Sharif.

