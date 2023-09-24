Political players flexing muscles for upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD - The announcement of a tentative schedule for the general polls in January has removed the uncertainties about conducting the general elections.
The country’s main political parties have started planning to shift political activities from drawing rooms to public meetings in constituencies. From union councils to wards, the office bearers and workers have been asked to initially start paperwork of the area before practically starting the public campaign.
A major stage of contacts with potential candidates has yet to start by the bigwigs of constituencies of political factions. The selection of candidates and awarding the tickets would visibly increase the elections festivity in the country.
This process of awarding the tickets over both Member National Assembly (MNA) and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) starts almost at the same time in all the constituencies, which would be seen after the formal announcement of election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP]. The stage of keeping the electable in the constituencies will start by November as the candidates having personal votes because of caste, sect, and personal work mostly wait for the parties to contact them for party tickets. The winning players never proved to be loyal with one party all the time, political experts shared expressing their views over current political scenarios.
Other political players including turncoats are flexing their muscles as they would rush to contact the party’s main leaders for the consideration of their names to contest in the polls.
The main political parties have not only started work in their constituencies but also keep an eye on seat adjustments in comparatively weak constituencies. According to the proposed plan, the main leadership have started initial meetings as PPP’s Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain can be considered the first meeting in this regard.
For the upcoming general elections, according to the current political scenario, except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] other main parties including Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP], Mutahhida Qaumi movement [MQM-P], Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [JUI-F], Istehqam Pakistan Party (IPP), Jamaat-e-Islami [JI] and Balochistan National Parties have started considering possible seat adjustments in their constituencies.
In Punjab, the chances of alliance of PML-N and PPP for seat adjustment are negligible. PML(Q) and PPP , after the meeting between Shujaat and Zardari, will go for seat adjustment in some of the constituencies. In KPK, PML (Nawaz) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) may alliance for seat adjustments. Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party can also join hands for a seat adjustment plan. It is also likely that PTI (Parliamentarians) led by Pervaiz Khattak may also decide seat adjustment with PML-N In Sindh, three parties including PML-N, MQM-P and JUI-F may go for seat adjustment . The PPP has engaged the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to go for seat adjustment in comparatively weak constituencies. In Balochistan, The PML-N may go for seat adjustment with Balochistan National Party in near future. Other National Parties will also soon reveal their plans about seat adjustment. Political experts believed that the elections’ strategy keeps changing due to the circumstances. Political campaigns for the upcoming general elections would be much different for the political players due to current inflation in the country.