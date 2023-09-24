Political players flexing muscles for upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD - The announcement of a tentative schedule for the general polls in January has removed the uncer­tainties about conducting the general elections.

The country’s main political par­ties have started planning to shift political activi­ties from drawing rooms to public meetings in constitu­encies. From union councils to wards, the office bearers and workers have been asked to initially start paperwork of the area before practically starting the public campaign.

A major stage of contacts with potential candidates has yet to start by the big­wigs of constituencies of po­litical factions. The selection of candidates and awarding the tickets would visibly in­crease the elections festivity in the country.

This process of awarding the tickets over both Mem­ber National Assembly (MNA) and Member Provincial As­sembly (MPA) starts almost at the same time in all the constituencies, which would be seen after the formal an­nouncement of election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP]. The stage of keeping the electable in the constituencies will start by November as the candidates having personal votes be­cause of caste, sect, and per­sonal work mostly wait for the parties to contact them for party tickets. The win­ning players never proved to be loyal with one party all the time, political experts shared expressing their views over current political scenarios.

Other political players in­cluding turncoats are flexing their muscles as they would rush to contact the party’s main leaders for the consid­eration of their names to con­test in the polls.

The main political parties have not only started work in their constituencies but also keep an eye on seat adjust­ments in comparatively weak constituencies. According to the proposed plan, the main leadership have started initial meetings as PPP’s Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain can be con­sidered the first meeting in this regard.

For the upcoming general elections, according to the cur­rent political scenario, except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] other main parties including Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP], Mutahhida Qaumi movement [MQM-P], Jamiat Ulema-e-Is­lam [JUI-F], Istehqam Pakistan Party (IPP), Jamaat-e-Islami [JI] and Balochistan National Par­ties have started considering possible seat adjustments in their constituencies.

In Punjab, the chances of al­liance of PML-N and PPP for seat adjustment are negligi­ble. PML(Q) and PPP , after the meeting between Shujaat and Zardari, will go for seat adjust­ment in some of the constitu­encies. In KPK, PML (Nawaz) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) may alliance for seat adjustments. Pakistan Peo­ples Party and Awami National Party can also join hands for a seat adjustment plan. It is also likely that PTI (Parliamentar­ians) led by Pervaiz Khattak may also decide seat adjust­ment with PML-N In Sindh, three parties including PML-N, MQM-P and JUI-F may go for seat adjustment . The PPP has engaged the Grand Democrat­ic Alliance (GDA) to go for seat adjustment in comparative­ly weak constituencies. In Ba­lochistan, The PML-N may go for seat adjustment with Ba­lochistan National Party in near future. Other Nation­al Parties will also soon re­veal their plans about seat adjustment. Political experts believed that the elections’ strategy keeps changing due to the circumstances. Politi­cal campaigns for the upcom­ing general elections would be much different for the political players due to current infla­tion in the country.