Heavy rains likely in Punjab

LAHORE - Heavy rain and hail are likely to occur in Punjab till April 29. On the night of April 24, a western wave will enter Punjab. From 26th to 28th April, there are stormy rains likely in the southern districts of Punjab,i, Galiat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, MandiBahauddin, Gujrat. Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh also have a portion of rain. The PDMA further said that there is rain in Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal. In most of the districts there will be rain along with hail. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the farmers should harvest the wheat crop keeping in view the weather conditions. As per instructions of Chief Minister Punjab administration is alert round the clock. The district administration across the province has also been informed about the new weather situation. The next ten days are very important for the rescue organization and the district administration. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to ensure drainage in the lowlands. DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that people are requested to stay away from electric poles during the storm. In case of emergency, contact the concerned district administration.