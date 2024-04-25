ICC T20 World Cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan tonight

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup trophy will arrive in Pakistan tonight, on a three-day visit.

As per details, the T20 World Cup trophy will be brought to the National Cricket Academy Lahore on Saturday at 4:30 PM.

On the same day, the trophy will be presented at the Gaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 international match.

During its stay in Pakistan, the T20I World Cup trophy will be brought to Abbottabad and Lahore, and other cities.

T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.