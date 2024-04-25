Pak-Iran collaboration highly significant for region: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu high­lighted the significant opportunities presented by the recent three-day visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Additionally, he under­scored the significance of this partnership in promoting regional de­velopment and empha­sised its alignment with the Belt and Road Initia­tive (BRI).

During the visit, Ira­nian officials and their Pakistani counterparts signed memorandums of understanding on co­operation in eight areas, including the establish­ment of a joint econom­ic free zone and cooper­ation in civil and judicial affairs, marking a mile­stone in bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 bil­lion, and to promote bi­lateral relations, includ­ing politics, economy, trade and culture, which will contribute to mutu­al growth and prosperi­ty. Ambassador Mudassir Tipu highlighted these agreements as crucial steps to strengthen eco­nomic ties and foster re­gional development.

In an exclusive inter­view with Gwadar Pro, the ambassador empha­sised that the visit and the subsequent agree­ments present important opportunities for both countries and the region.

“The increased coop­eration between Paki­stan and Iran holds im­mense potential to boost economic growth, create employment opportuni­ties, and enhance region­al stability. By leveraging their strategic geograph­ic locations, both nations can serve as vital trade and transit hubs, facili­tating connectivity and trade across the region,” he added.

Ambassador Tipu fur­ther stressed that Paki­stan-Iran collaboration is an integral part of BRI as it strengthens region­al connectivity and trade.

He highlighted that the two countries have been actively exploring ave­nues of cooperation in various sectors, includ­ing energy, trade, trans­port and cultural ex­changes.

He highlighted that the flagship project under BRI, China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), worth about $50 billion, has already demonstrat­ed significant progress in transforming infrastruc­ture and attracting for­eign investment.

These initiatives not only benefit the partici­pating countries, but also contribute to regional connectivity and devel­opment.

The ambassador also expressed his anticipa­tion for enhanced co­operation between Iran and Pakistan within the framework of BRI. “We look forward to explor­ing new opportunities and expanding CPEC to jointly promote regional peace and development,” he added.