Share:

Owing to the evolving charac ter of conflicts, countering violent extremism (CVE)- has grown to be a challenging task on a global scale. Pakistan is presently dealing with a slew of issues and countering extremism is a major one among them.

The underlying causes of violent extremism, the emergence of terrorist organisations that support it, and their connections to antagonistic external sources not only disrupt the country’s social fabric but also leave an adverse impact on the country’s economic growth and prosperity. Since its inception, Pakistan has had various ecclesiastical, religious, and sectarian conflicts that took violent shapes. Pakistan is the hardest hit by religious and ethnic radicalisation, which is encouraged by both external and internal actors who are giving non-religious as well as religious militancy a narrative and resources. Nevertheless, since Pakistan joined forces with Washington to fight communists in South Asia, notably in Afghanistan, the degree of VE has multiplied. It is a well-established fact that the repercussions of the Taliban’s rise in Afghanistan, the twin tower attacks, and the ensuing WoT turned out to be much more severe for Pakistan than were expected.

However, despite suffering significant damages Pakistan has stayed dedicated to eradicating terrorism. Given the circumstances that contribute to violent extremism, combating it is a difficult task as it relies not only on the state’s intentions but also on foreign assistance. Violent extremism is deemed an intricate subject in academic settings and has several definitions and analyses. Additionally, phrases like terrorism and radicalism are used to describe VE interchangeably. The treatment of radicalisation and radicalism as different from terrorism and extremism is something that researchers and intellectuals are cognisant of.

The reason is that radicalisation carries negative as well as positive undertones. However, this does not preclude radicals from becoming terrorists and extremists since radicalisation can result in extremism. Extremism develops from polarised philosophical narratives and behaviours that lead to a sense of superiority over other people. It also results from conflicts between the government’s ideology and popular belief, socio-politicoeconomic inequalities, conflicting goals of big powers, and their use of violent means. In recent decades, the concept of CVE has gained popularity among policymakers and practitioners. It focuses on strengthening populations that are susceptible to radicalisation to resist the influence and pull of terrorist recruitment. It is thought of as a ‘soft’ counterterrorism strategy. Many Western nations who have CVE programmes of their own, ranging from engagement to influencing public opinion, urged Muslim nations to follow their lead. In the case of Pakistan, it is crucial to realise that understanding CT and CVE initiatives requires delving into the issues’ economic, historical, political, social, and ideological origins. With 184 million people, Pakistan is a melting pot of regional, religious, and governmental identities.

The majority of Pakistani society may be described as falling somewhere between the two extremes, therefore regardless of whether they are more secular or more religious in their beliefs and practices, they cannot be classified as fundamentalists. Thus, there is a conflict between those who favour segregating religion and politics and others who favour a stronger role for religion in politics. However, according to polls, the majority of the former do not support religious political parties, while the latter are categorised as liberals who accept Western policies. Another aspect worth considering is Pakistan’s geopolitical significance. Pakistan may contribute positively to CVE because of its strategic significance to both America as well as the rest of the globe. In my opinion, the National Action Plan (NAP), marks a significant stride in Pakistan’s fight against violent extremism. By declaring zero tolerance for militarism and the moves to smother terrorist organisations by strangling their funding and tearing down their communications systems physically and in the media as well, the 20-point NAP effectively defined the state’s CVE approach.

To sum up, to counter violent extremism efficiently, internal security must be strengthened based on consensus among the key stakeholders. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s inadequate administration is the main obstacle to eliminating this threat. So, in addition to creating systematic cohesiveness among all pertinent institutions and society as a whole, good governance will aid in the development of institutions. Additionally, it will contribute to the economic and political stability necessary to address external threats.

We, as a society need to acknowledge that ethnic and religious divisions will continue to be a major barrier to economic progress. Dialogue amongst religious groups is crucial if we are to speak out against violence as a whole and defeat this threat. Political and religious leaders as well as civil society must debunk the terrorist narratives (which misrepresent Islam) and create a counter-narrative. Even if hundreds of radicals are killed, extremism will persist if such views are not contested or condemned.

The greatest way to stop the financing of terrorists, stop the misuse of social media, and maintain lasting Madaris reform is to fully implement the NAP. It is necessary to enact political and economic reforms in troubled areas (e.g. FATA), which will benefit the entire nation as well as the region.