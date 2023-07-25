Concern about air pollution in Lahore

I am writing to express deep concern regarding the persistent issue of air pollution in Lahore. The deteriorating air quality poses a grave threat to the health and well-being of the city’s residents.

Lahore consistently ranks among the most polluted cities globally, with alarming levels of particulate matter and toxic gases in the air. This has severe implications for public health, leading to respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and even premature deaths, with children and the elderly being particularly vulnerable.

The primary contributors to this crisis are vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of crop residues. Urgent measures are required to address these sources, such as promoting the use of electric vehicles, implementing stricter emission standards, and providing incentives for industries to adopt cleaner technologies.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns on the adverse effects of air pollution are crucial to instilling a sense of responsibility among citizens. Investments in green spaces and tree plantation drives can significantly improve air quality and create healthier environments.

The time has come for the government, environmental agencies, and citizens to collaborate in addressing this pressing issue and ensuring a cleaner, safer future for Lahore. Together, we can fight air pollution and secure a better quality of life for all.

EMAN KASHIF,

Lahore.