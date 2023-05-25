ACC accepts PCB’s hybrid model to host Asia Cup 2023

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has reportedly accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hybrid model to host September’s Asia Cup in Pakistan.

According to the hybrid model presented to the ACC by PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Pakistan will host four to six matches of the Asia Cup. At the same time, India will play its matches on a neutral venue that also hosts other matches.

According to sources, the Asian body has accepted the hybrid model proposed by the Najam Sethi in principle and without putting any extra conditions.

According to this hybrid model, Pakistan will host four to six matches while other matches will be held at neutral venue – Sri Lanka or UAE.

“However, all the details will be finalised in the ACC meeting to be held shortly,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the Men’s ODI World Cup has been in jeopardy after the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) refused to tour Pakistan for the aforementioned tournament on political grounds.

The BCCI maintained their stance of not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup, while the PCB was adamant that if they do not, then Pakistan might not travel to India for the World Cup in October-November.