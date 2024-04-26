18 matches decided on second day of PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 5

As many as 18 matches were decided from Groups D, E and F on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup Phase Five in Legends Arena, Karachi.

In the first match of Group D, Karachi United thumped Drive inn FC 6-1. In the second encounter, Karachi City defeated Ignite FC 7-1. The third match was played between Ignite FC and Drive inn FC where Ignite FC remained victorious again 5-3. In the fourth encounter, Karachi City defeated Karachi United by 2-1. In the fifth game, Karachi City thrashed Drive inn FC 5-0. In the last game of Group D, Karachi United beat Ignite FC by 6-1.

From Group D, Karachi City FC and Karachi United reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group E, Forza FC thumped Diya Mens 5-1. In the second encounter, Bismillah Sports defeated PNEC FC 2-1. The third match was played between Bismillah Sports and Diya Mens where Bismillah Sports remained victorious again 2-0. In the fourth encounter, Forza FC defeated Bismillah Sports by 2-1. In the fifth game, PNEC FC thrashed Diya Mens 3-0. In the last game of Group E, Forza FC beat PNEC FC by 7-1.

From Group E, Forza FC and Bismillah Sports reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group F, The match between DlD FC and Young Azizabad ended in a draw 2-2. In the second match, Young Azizabad outclassed Falcon United by 9-0. The third match was won by Baloch Muhammadan, 4–3 against the opponent DlD FC. In the fourth match, Baloch Muhammadan beat Falcon United by 7–2. The fifth game between Falcon United and DlD FC was won by DlD FC 3-0. The sixth game between Young Azizabad and Baloch Muhammadan ended in a draw 4-4.

From Group F, Young Azizabad and Baloch Muhammadan have qualified for the next stage.