CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed the authorities to complete civil works of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) projects in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad by December 31 to ensure public safety. While chairing a meeting at the PSCA’s head office here, the CM said that commissioners and RPOs should conduct regular visits and daily progress reports must be submitted to him as well. As many as 600 cameras in Faisalabad, 700 CCTV cameras in Gujranwala and 750 cameras in Rawalpindi would be integrated with PSCA. He further directed that the DIC-3 project should be started without delay in 17 small districts and the upgradation of 737 police stations should also be completed by January 31.

IG police and MD PSCA briefed about various aspects. Earlier, he reviewed the security arrangements for Dec 25 through CCTV cameras and noted that law enforcement agencies were fully vigilant and comprehensive security measures had been implemented throughout the province. Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, SMBR, AIG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

CM inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games. He also inspected gymnasium, badminton indoor hall and swimming pool. Naqvi also inspected exercise machinery in gymnasium besides checking ladies gym indoor hall. He also witnessed taekwondo and checked getting sport complex membership on LDA application. Mohsin Naqvi paid fee and acquired first membership of the complex. He also played badminton, snooker and other games. The CM also inspected adjoining commercial zone with the complex. He appreciated high standard of the sports complex. Later talking to media, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We have completed Gulberg Sports complex project.” He said that effort were being made to open membership of the complex for public. He further said it was good project for recreation of Lahorites. The CM said that chief secretary and LDA Director General had been directed to keep suitable membership fee. He further said that cleanliness in rural areas was being carried out under ‘Gaon Chamkay Gain’ project. He said that 737 police stations were being upgraded, and added that all out efforts were being made to complete pending and ongoing projects.

Two state of the art cricket academies would be completed in Faisalabad and Sialkot and handed over to Pakistan Cricket Board, he added.