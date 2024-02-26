'My hands were oily': Uzma Kardar opens up about being cold-shouldered by Maryam Nawaz

Uzma Kardar, who became the lawmaker on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) reserved seat after the February 8 general election, found herself in an awkward situation after a video of her being cold-shouldered by newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The video of Maryam meeting Kardar, who was the former leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Punjab Assembly earlier this morning and then taking the latter's hand off her shoulder went viral on social media, with many claiming about the former's rudeness.

However, Kardar opened up about the matter hours after the incident, saying that Maryam pushed her hand away because her "hands were oily".

“I was having breakfast, eating halwa puri, in the morning and Maraym Sahiba came from the backside and said salam so I became emotional,” Kardar clarified in a video statement.

The PML-N leader further said she got up and hugged Maryam to greet her but in the emotional rush, it slipped off her mind that her hands were “greasy” with the oil from the breakfast she was having.

“Then suddenly I realised that my hands are oily so I took my hands off [Maryam]. I should have been careful,” she added.

Kardar then requested people — who are involved in sharing the short video clip on social media criticising Maryam, to stop doing such “useless” things and have some respect for others.

The politician said that she has never got as much respect as she received from Maryam.

No matter how much she thanked the new Punjab chief minister, it would always be less.

It may be noted that Maryam became the country's first woman chief minister after her success in the general elections in the country.