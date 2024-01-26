2nd Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Tennis C’ship begins

LAHORE - The 2nd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Tennis Champi­onship 2024 was formally inaugu­rated here at the Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32 Main Gulberg on Thursday. Mrs. Nusrat Nazir (wife of late Ch Nazir Ahmad) graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tourna­ment during a colorful opening cere­mony held here. The chief guest was introduced with all the participating players and alsowitnessed a junior single match. Imran Nazir, Tourna­ment Director, Tournament Coor­dinator Mrs. Shehla Rehan, Tour­nament Organiser Khurram Nazir, families and others were also pres­ent. In the boys U18, Ahmad Faizan beat M Musa 6-2, Shaheer Khan beat AbdurRehmanPirzadaw/o Sapna Karim beat KublaiFaisal 6-4. In boys U16, BismelZia beat M Umer Ali 6-1, AbubakarKhalil beat Tahreem 6-2. In boys U14, Ayan Khan beat Faizan Haider 6-3, Umer Ali w/o Hassan Alam, Syed Mahad Shehzad beat Awais Ali Ansari 6-2. In boys U12, Aimen Rehan beat Ehsan Bari 7-5, Mustafa beat Ohad-e-Mustafa, Ibra­him Hassan Gill beat Abdul Rehma Mustafa 6-0, Mustafa Zia best Nooranne 6-1.